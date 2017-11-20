Apartment complex pledges support for Sherman fire victims

SHERMAN, Texas -- Three young girls are among the 17 people who lost their homes and all of their belongings when fire destroyed eight apartments Friday afternoon.

Now, the Post Oak Crossing complex is asking for the communities help to get these families back on their feet.

"Things that you wouldn't think they need, they're gong to need: Undergarments, socks, shoes, plates, cups, dishes... anything you would need to start a home," said property manager Sharon Griffitt.

The complex has been accepting donations since Saturday. Griffitt said the support they've received has been amazing.

"We have gotten a tremendous response today. It's been extremely overwhelming and extremely humbling to see the community come together," she said.

Her main concern is getting these families into new homes.

"Of course that's our biggest priority," Griffitt said. "Re-homing them, getting normalcy back, getting these kids back in a schedule, getting mom and dad back in a schedule, and getting everyone back to have a good Thanksgiving."

And she has a special message for all the residents affected: "We love you, and we're here for you, and this couldn't have happened to better people. And we will be here until the end... we're gonna keep going."