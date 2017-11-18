UIL and OSSAA Playoff Schedule - November 18th

UIL Football
Area Round
Friday
Class 3A Division I Region II
Whitesboro (8-3) VS Jefferson (10-1), 2 PM At Emory Rains
Class 3A Division II Region II
Gunter (11-0) VS Dangerfield (7-4), 1 PM At Royse City
Class 2A Division I Region II
Collinsville (7-4) VS Bosqueville (6-5), 7 PM At Springtown
Region Semifinals
Friday
Class 1A Division I Region IV
Tioga (9-1) vs. Blum (10-1), 7:30 PM at Azle
OSSAA Football
Quarterfinals
Friday
Class 3A
Sulphur (11-1) VS Sperry (10-2), 7:30 PM At Sperry
Class 2A
Holland Hall (12-0) VS Davis (9-2), 7:30 PM At Davis
SEMIFINALS
Saturday
Class 4A
Ada (9-3) VS Bethany (10-2), 1 PM At Noble
Watch KTEN News at 6 and 10 all week to hear from coaches and players on all of these matchups.
Follow @SportsKTEN @DanLinbladTV & @BrendanAgans for updates.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.