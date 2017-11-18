No injuries in stubborn Sherman apartment fire

A stubborn fire burned into the night at the Post Oak Crossing apartments in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A stubborn apartment fire forced dozens of tenants out of their homes in Sherman late Friday afternoon.

The call for help went out around 4:30 at the Post Oak Crossing apartments near the intersection of U.S. 82 and Heritage Parkway.

Sherman Fire Department Division Chief Chris Olson said no one was injured.

"The crews arrived; they found light smoke in one unit. They began an investigation to find that," he said. "It took a little while to kind of find the origin. They started pulling some ceiling in the downstairs apartments, actually found fire in between the floors, and with no fire breaks it had already run from end-to-end as soon as they opened it up."

Firefighters said it took them nearly three hours to extinguish the flames as they battled winds gusting to 29 mph.

Both the Red Cross and Salvation Army were on hand to help residents find a place to stay.