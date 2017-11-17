Sherman event to benefit county worker battling cancer

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sheriff's Department Capt. Rickey Wheeler has been a part of the Grayson County community for 25 years.

"He's really made a mark here in the county," said Sherman City Council member Shawn Teamann.

Wheeler was diagnosed with cancer back in February, and now friends and associates are coming together to do what they can to help at a special event on Saturday.

"We're hosting our third annual Chili Cook-off and Car Show," explained Jeremy Roberts of 903 Brewers. "One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Rickey Wheeler and his family."

Wheeler currently serves in the sheriff's department enforcement bureau, and has been a member of several non-profit boards, including the Crisis Center, the Sherman Independent School District's mentor program, and the Children's Advocacy Center.

"Capt. Rickey Wheeler is a long-time public servant and a true friend to law enforcement and to Grayson county," said Assistant District Attorney Britton Brooks.

Many people are coming together to show support for Wheeler, and community leaders say they are not surprised.

"I think it's evident when so many people of this caliber would pull together to help whenever they see somebody like him in need," Teamann said.

"We all love him and can't wait to see him beat this," Brooks added.

The event starts at noon Saturday at the old school house at 1002 North Walnut Street in Sherman.