Oklahoma deer season starts Saturday

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Hunters are urged to wear bright orange vests and hats.

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- Oklahomans are changing into camouflage starting Saturday morning; it's opening day of rifle season for white tail deer.

For the next two weeks, hunters will wait in tree stands to try to get their shot.

"More people rifle-hunt than bow-hunt," said Love County Game Warden Royce Gillham. "There should be quite a dent put in the population here this next week."

Officials say hundreds of thousands of people will be in the woods, and they are stressing safety first.

"Make sure that you have, at least -- at a minimum -- have a orange vest and an orange hat," Gillham said.  "And when you are taking a shot, look for what's in your backdrop."

Derek Gray said he started hunting with his grandpa when he was young. Now he takes his son along because of the love of nature.

"Being able to witness first-hand God's creation -- of a morning when you get to see the world come alive -- you know it's just nothing like it, and then you know taking your family and friends and getting people involved outdoors, it's just the most rewarding part of it." 

While it can be a good time, Gillham says an unsafe trip can turn into a nightmare as quickly as a pull of the trigger 

"There was thousands upon thousands last year ... just in my county alone," he said. There will be people in the woods tomorrow." 

If you don't have a hunting license, Gillham warned that taking a deer could bring federal charges depending on the severity of the crime.

Wardens urge hunters to call if they see anything out of the ordinary. Here's a list of contacts for your local game wardens in southern Oklahoma:

  • Atoka: Jay Harvey, 580-513-0081
  • Bryan: Cody Jones, 580-320-2957
  • Carter: Jaylen Flynn, 580-220-7264
  • Garvin: Breton Sloan, 405-328-1785
  • Johnston: Curtis Latham, 580-320-2948
  • Love: Royce Gillham, 580-276-7193
  • Marshall: Billy Bob Walker, 580-320-2959
  • Murray: Lt. Casey Young, 580-618-0044
  • Pontotoc: Ty Runyan, 580-399-9289
  • Pushmataha: Dane Polk, 580-271-0808

