Silver Alert for Dallas senior seen in Paris

A Silver Alert was issued for David Lee Reed of Dallas. (KTEN)

PARIS, Texas -- Police in Paris are assisting in the search for a Dallas man who has been missing since Monday.

David Lee Reed, a 72-year-old black male who is said to have a cognitive impairment, was last seen late Tuesday afternoon in Paris.

A Silver Alert was issued to spread the word of his disappearance.

Reed, who wears glasses, was driving a 2011 Kia Sorrento sport utility vehicle with Texas plates CML-4617. He was last seen wearing black pants, an orange T-shirt, a purple plaid jacket, and house shoes.

If you have any information about David Reed, call 911 or contact your local police agency.