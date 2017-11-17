Pilot Point 'gatekeepers' have plan to keep churches safe

"I sure wish they had a gatekeeper," William Chadwick said about the congregation at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (KTEN)

PILOT POINT, Texas -- William Chadwick has trained hundreds of everyday people to become "gatekeepers" for their churches. He says it's more than a job... it's a calling.

"Meeting these people alone, combined with the calling to do so, it's just overwhelming to see these people in their hearts and why they want to serve," he said. "I've got to make sure I'm giving them the best training that I can."

Chuck Chadwick -- William's dad and the founder and president of Gatekeepers Security Services -- said he created the company more than a decade ago because he saw the need for more security in houses of worship.

"In ancient times, in Biblical days, there were only three people allowed in the temple: The priests, the musicians and the gatekeepers," he explained.

The November 5 mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, left 26 people dead and 20 others injured. Chuck Chadwick said churches from all over the United States have been calling him since then looking for training.

"I hate to say it's been phenomenal, but it's certainly been a huge increase," Chuck Chadwick said. "I can barely return all the phone calls."

Because of events like this, the father-son duo have made it their mission to train these gatekeepers and make sure everyone in a church is safe.

"You know, the bad guys are doing a really serious job on explaining the 'why' you need it," William Chadwick said. "All we're focused on is the 'how' you're going to implement it and what the training should be."

Brian Ulch of Trinity Lighthouse Church in Denison has trained with the Chadwicks for more than five years, and serves as a gatekeeper for his congregation.

"We have a responsibility to every single person that walks into a safe haven... that walks into a place of worship and wanting a place of peace... to provide the protection," he said.

The Chadwicks say they just wish that bloody Sunday in Sutherland Springs would have gone differently.

"I was angry; I was absolutely angry," William Chadwick said. "I wasn't there, but I just know if one of my guys was there, ol' boy wouldn't have made it across the street."

And that sentiment was echoed by his father.

"My first thought when I heard about it is: I sure wish they had a gatekeeper."