Ardmore schools warn of phone scam

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore City Schools is sending out an alert concerning a recent phone scam.

The district posted the warning on Facebook following an odd turn of events.

They say a woman contacted ACS saying scammers claiming to be from the school district said they were giving away a free trip to Florida.

The woman hung up and called the school -- which is exactly what officials say she should have done.

Ardmore City Schools replied to the incident via social media on Thursday afternoon, saying "this is definitely one of those 'scam' calls."

The district said they contacted local law enforcement about the reported call.

If you receive a call like this one, the school system urges you to hang up right away and contact police.