Economy gets credit for Thanksgiving travel surge

SHERMAN, Texas -- With Thanksgiving now just a week away, people aren't talking turkey... they're talking travel, and in record numbers.

AAA expects the four-day holiday to be the busiest in more than 10 years, with an estimated 50.9 million Americans traveling 50 miles or more. More than 45 million of them will be driving.

"We're driving to Tyler," said Josh Lay. "It's about three hours, 180 miles."

Lisa Grunick is getting an early start on her journey.

"I am leaving Saturday to go to Indiana to have Thanksgiving with my dad," she said.

The travel surge is being chalked up to a good economy and moderate gas prices.

The national average price for a gallon of unleaded is around $2.50, and gas distributors predict the price at the pump will be even lower in Texoma.

"Consumer confidence ... gives everyone the assurance that they can go out on the road and buy fuel inexpensively," said Brad Douglass of Douglass Distributing.

For those traveling by air, AAA says the top 40 domestic routes will have the cheapest fares in a half-decade. Experts say delays are likely as a result, but for many -- whether its by planes, trains or automobiles -- family always comes first.

"Distance doesn't matter," Grunick said. "It's family."