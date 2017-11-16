Sherman police to host church security seminar

Sherman police will host an active threat seminar at Sherman Bible Church on December 2. (KTEN)

Police trained for an active shooter situation in Denison in July 2017. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- The South Texas church massacre that left 26 people dead earlier this month sounded an alarm with Sherman police.

So the department is organizing a training class for staff members of religious organizations in Grayson County to help them deal with active threats.

Pastors, elders, deacons, and church staff will learn important tips for keeping their congregations safe.

"It's one of those things that we want to get information into the hands of the community to make them feel safer," said Sherman police spokesman Sgt. D.M. Hampton. "It's better to plan ahead this way then to react to it after it happens."

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training was developed by Texas State University. Participants also have the option of taking a handgun licensing course.

The seminar will be held at Sherman Bible Church, 2515 West Lamberth Road, on Saturday, December 2. See the flyer below for additional information.