Sherin Mathews' mother arrested for child abandonment - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherin Mathews' mother arrested for child abandonment

Posted: Updated:
Sini Mathews is charged with child abandonment and endangerment. (Richardson PD) Sini Mathews is charged with child abandonment and endangerment. (Richardson PD)
A portrait of Sherin Mathews superimposed over a memorial to the three-year-old Richardson girl. A portrait of Sherin Mathews superimposed over a memorial to the three-year-old Richardson girl.
Wesley Mathews was arrested after reporting his three-year old daughter was missing. (Richardson PD) Wesley Mathews was arrested after reporting his three-year old daughter was missing. (Richardson PD)

RICHARDSON, Texas -- Sini Mathews, the adoptive mother of that little girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in this Dallas suburb on October 23, now faces charges of child endangerment and abandonment.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

Investigators released new information Thursday about what happened on October 6, the night three-year-old Sherin Mathews disappeared.

Wesley Mathews told detectives that he and wife Sini left Sherin at home alone after growing "impatient" with the child for failing to drink milk. According to the police affidavit:

Wesley Mathews told detectives that he told Sini Ann Mathews to come with him and their biological daughter, and she voluntarily complied without being coerced or threatened, leaving Sherin Mathews home alone in the kitchen of the house. Wesley Mathews estimated that they left Sherin Mathews alone for approximately an hour-and-a-half. When the family returned home, Sherin Mathews was still in the kitchen.

The family reported Sherin missing early the next morning. Her body was found in a culvert near their home on October 22, and Wesley Mathews was subsequently arrested. He is charged with injury to a child, with bond set at $1 million.

