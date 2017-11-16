Sherman Glad to Be Back In Playoffs

SHERMAN, TX – “We played really good for 42 minutes,” said Sherman Head Coach J.D. Martinez.

While that 6 minutes may still be stinging the Bearcats, they know they still have a great opportunity in front of them and are determined to not let anything get in there way.

“Who can bounce back and prepare themselves and do what we have to do to win a playoff game,” said senior wide receiver Tylor Jones.

“We had three goals, one was to make the playoffs, the second one was to win the ax and the third was to win a bi-district championship. We have that goal right in front of us,” said Coach Martinez.

“It is terrific. We have not been to the playoffs since 2012, so I feel accomplished that one of the class of 2018 as a senior gets to go and we get to hold that gold ball up on Friday,” said Jones.

“You are reaping what you sew. We have done the work and we have done the planning and as a result of it we are in the playoffs, so that is a great thing for Sherman,” said Coach Martinez.

“If we win it we will be on that picture forever. Even when they build the new school it will be in there. I will walk in there and I might see my kids in there and they might see me on the wall,” said Jones.

Before this Bearcats team can cement there place in Sherman football history they will have to go through an upstart V.R. Eaton squad.

“We are going to have to play a really good game. I know they are 5-5, just like us. They have played some real quality opponents and we are looking forward to the challenge,” said Coach Martinez.

“I think it would mean a lot. It will show how much work we have put in to get this far and more people are coming to watch us because they know we are doing something good and they want to see the goodness that we are doing,” said Jones.