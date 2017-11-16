AT&T acknowledges nationwide phone outage - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

DENISON, Texas -- Many AT&T users have noticed issues making calls recently.

A large number of people are using Twitter and other forms of social media to express their frustration. Complaints have been rolling in -- ranging from an inability to make or receive calls to issues with the Internet on their phone.

AT&T took to Twitter saying, "If you've experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times -- that should resolve the issue."

However, that didn't seem to fix the problem for many Twitter users. Some people have reported that toggling the airplane mode on and off seemed to resolve the issue. 

