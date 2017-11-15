Oklahoma House passes budget plan - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma House passes budget plan

Posted: Updated:
By Janelle Taylor, KTEN News
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Legislature is closing in on a deal to fix the state's budget gap through a combination of cuts to most agency budgets and a raid on agency savings accounts.

The House gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that cuts about $60 million from appropriations across state agencies. Most of the cuts amount to a 2.4 percent reduction in agency allocations for the fiscal year.

"While it's not a perfect solution, this bill absolutely addresses the immediate need," said House Speaker Charles McCall. "I encourage the Senate to move on this plan quickly to ensure our most vulnerable citizens can maintain their health services."

If the budget plan passes muster in the Senate, it then goes to Gov. Mary Fallin for her consideration.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.