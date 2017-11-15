Oklahoma House passes budget plan

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Legislature is closing in on a deal to fix the state's budget gap through a combination of cuts to most agency budgets and a raid on agency savings accounts.

The House gave final approval Wednesday to a bill that cuts about $60 million from appropriations across state agencies. Most of the cuts amount to a 2.4 percent reduction in agency allocations for the fiscal year.

"While it's not a perfect solution, this bill absolutely addresses the immediate need," said House Speaker Charles McCall. "I encourage the Senate to move on this plan quickly to ensure our most vulnerable citizens can maintain their health services."

If the budget plan passes muster in the Senate, it then goes to Gov. Mary Fallin for her consideration.