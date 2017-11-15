Burglars target Denison used car lots - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Burglars target Denison used car lots

Posted: Updated:
A vehicle stolen from Silverado Auto Sales was recovered, Denison police said. (KTEN) A vehicle stolen from Silverado Auto Sales was recovered, Denison police said. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Four Denison car dealers have been the targets of crime in recent days.

Burglars hit J&J Motor Company and L&H Auto on South Austin Avenue; Fred Pilkilton Motors on West Woodard Street; and Silverado Auto Sales on South Crockett Avenue.

Two of the used car dealers lots even had vehicles stolen right off their lots.

"We had a vehicle taken from Pilkilton Motors... a Dodge pickup which has not yet been recovered... and we had a vehicle taken from Silverado Auto Sales that had been recovered... and two other businesses that had property taken from them inside the business," said Denison police spokesman Mike Eppler.

Other stolen items included cash and firearms.

