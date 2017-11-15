Oklahoma Health Department payroll at risk - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma Health Department payroll at risk

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- An Oklahoma Department of Health spokesman says the financially troubled agency does not have enough money to pay its employees beyond November.

Spokesman Tony Sellars made the comments Wednesday as state lawmakers debate legislation that would appropriate an emergency $30 million to the Health Department while cutting the budgets of other state agencies and raiding several government accounts. Lawmakers are in the eighth week of a special legislative session to try to fill a $215 million shortfall in the state's budget.

State auditors are performing an investigative audit of the Health Department due to financial concerns that prompted the resignation of Oklahoma Health Commissioner Terry Cline last month. Previous state audits have indicated that the agency shifted some federal funds into programs the money was never intended to fund.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.