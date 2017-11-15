Police: Shots fired near Sherman officers at gun range

No suspects were found after shots were heard outside the Sherman police rifle range. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman police said two officers were training at a gun range around noon Wednesday when they heard five shots flying over their heads at the facility near South Montgomery Street.

Officers said they then heard people running through the woods nearby.

"We don't have any evidence that would say they were actually shooting at police, but we don't have anything that says they weren't," police spokesman Lt. John Kennemer said. "We don't have any impact area where we can say, 'Here's where they were shooting at police officers,' but the officers said they could hear the shots going over the top of their heads."

Multiple agencies were called in to help in the search, and a perimeter was set up in an attempt to seal off the wooded area.

The manhunt was called off shortly before 2 p.m. after no suspects or evidence were found.

No injuries were reported, and police said the area was safe.