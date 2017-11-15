Lockdown lifted at Tishomingo Elementary

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Tishomingo Elementary School was placed on a "precautionary" lockdown Wednesday morning due to an incident near the campus, school officials said.

The lockdown was requested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office shortly before 9:30 a.m.

"All students and staff are safe," the department said on its Facebook page.

The school lifted the lockdown about 30 minutes later.

"We have been given the all-clear," the school said on its Facebook page. "We are so thankful for our Sheriff and Police Departments who continue to make our students safety a priority!"

The Tishomingo Public School District urged all parents to subscribe to the E-Notes Notification System that provides phone notifications in emergency situations.