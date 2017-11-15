Former Oklahoma seismologist testifies in earthquake lawsuit - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Former Oklahoma seismologist testifies in earthquake lawsuit

By Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Oklahoma's former lead seismologist says he felt pressured by an official at the University of Oklahoma to not link the state's surge in earthquakes to oil and gas production.

The Tulsa World reports that Austin Holland's sworn testimony came in a lawsuit filed by a resident against two oil companies for damages sustained during an earthquake in 2011. The quake also was felt in Illinois, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.

University President David Boren and the former dean of university's Earth and Energy College deny Holland was pressured by the school.

In his testimony, Holland says he also was reprimanded for helping publish a peer-reviewed journal article on how to cope with man-made earthquakes.

Boren told the newspaper he couldn't respond to specific comments Holland made because he hasn't seen the testimony.

