Grayson County names new fire marshal

Andy Brazie was named as the new Grayson County fire marshal. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas — Last summer, the Grayson County fire marshal and his assistant were fired after both men were accused of forging government documents involving personal protection equipment.

On Tuesday, the county appointed Andy Brazie to fill the vacant position after considering four candidates.

"It's a big promotion... a big change... and it's going to be an educational time for me, too," he said.

Brazie isn't new to law enforcement; he's spent 28 years in the field and moved to Southmayd to become an emergency medical technician.

"Just kind of worked my way through the system... and here I am," he said.

Chief Deputy Tony Bennie said the fire marshal position is important because it involves everyone.

"He is the county's liaison between all the fire departments within the county," Bennie explained. "He did very, very well in the board, and was recommended, and therefore we promoted him."

Brazie said one of his first goals is to take proactive measures to stop illegal dumping before it occurs.

"I want to be able to get with contractors ... to make sure that they understand that we are going to be enforcing illegal dumping," he said.

The term for Grayson County fire marshal is two years. There is no word yet on who will be named to the vacant position of assistant fire marshal.