Déjà vu: Madill store clerk robbed... again

A man displayed a gun and demanded cash at the Love's Country Store in Madill early Tuesday. (Surveillance photo)

Madill police are looking for this suspect in a holdup at the Love's Country Store early Tuesday morning. (Surveillance photo)

MADILL, Okla. — They say lightning doesn't strike in the same place twice, but Jessica Bartosch might have something to say about that.

The Madill convenience store clerk is having a case of déjà vu after being robbed at gunpoint for the second time in three months.

The Love's Country Store where she works was robbed by two men on July 31. Early Tuesday morning, Bartosch re-lived her nightmare.

A man walked in the store around 1:30 and asked her where to find the Mountain Dew. But as the man went to the counter to pay, something changed.

He raised his shirt, displayed a handgun tucked in his pants, and ordered Bartosch to give him the money from the cash drawer.

She complied as surveillance cameras recorded the crime.

"She's obviously very upset," said Madill police spokesman Donny Raley.

The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-30s wearing a black hoodie.

Police have two men in custody in connection with the July robbery. The same store was also robbed in July 2014.

"Open 24 hours a day and a small town, one clerk usually working at night by herself," Raley said, adding that police are working with store management to improve security.

Until then, the police department is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect of Tuesday's crime, as man who they believe is from the area, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Anybody that you may suspect that could be this person, I would certainly avoid him and contact law enforcement immediately," Raley said.

Madill police can be reached at 580-795-3535.