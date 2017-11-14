GAC Releases All-Conference Teams

East Central's Ontario Douglas was named Freshman of the Year by the Great American Conference on Tuesday. Douglas headlines a group of five Tigers on the all-conference teams. Southeastern had 11 named to the teams, including K/P Joel Carlos, Justin Young and former Ardmore Tiger OJ Walker.
The three teams are listed below:
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:
Ontario Douglas, East Central, Running Back
2017 ALL-GAC FIRST TEAM
RB - Ontario Douglas, ECU Fr., Lawton, OK
OLB - Justin Young, SE, Sr., Monroe, LA
K - Joel Carlos, SE, Jr., Carrollton, TX
2017 ALL-GAC SECOND TEAM
WR - Trinity Benson, ECU, Jr., Lewisville, TX
TE - Codey McElroy, SE, Sr., Frederick, OK
OL - Kevin Gray, SE, Jr., Coppell, TX
ILB - Hunter Powell, SE, Fr., Keller, TX
CB - Jarrett Ingram, SE, Jr., Mesquite, TX
P - Joel Carlos, SE, Jr., Carrollton, TX
RS - OJ Walker, SE, Fr, Ardmore, OK
2017 ALL-GAC HONORABLE MENTION TEAM
TE - Dilland Gardner, ECU, So., Desoto, TX
C - Geoff Davis, SE, Jr., Desoto, TX
OL - Spencer Damm, ECU, Sr., Moore, OK
DE - Christian Banasiak, SE, Jr., Cape Coral, FL
DT - Demarius Lavender, SE, Sr., Monroe, LA
S - Justin Hayden, ECU, Jr., St. Louis, MO
S/T - Jacob Harper, SE, Fr., Spring, TX
