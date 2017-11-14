Police: Child stuck with meth syringe at Ardmore shop

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Police said four local car lots are victims of the mini crime wave.More >>
The responsibility for answering emergency calls from land line phones will shift to Garvin County's 911 dispatch center.More >>
Two officers said they were training at a gun range Wednesday afternoon when they heard bullets flying over their heads.More >>
The House plan includes a combination of cuts to most agency budgets and a raid on agency savings accounts.More >>
Josh Dial was charged with aggravated assault after cutting another man with what appears to be a ceremonial sword.More >>
Ezekiel Elliott's agents said Wednesday the decision by last year's NFL rushing leader "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing."More >>
An Oklahoma Department of Health spokesman says the financially troubled agency does not have enough money to pay its employees beyond November.More >>
The lockdown was requested by the Johnston County Sheriff's Office shortly before 9:30 a.m.More >>
Oklahoma's former lead seismologist says he felt pressured by a University of Oklahoma official to not link the state's surge in earthquakes to oil and gas production.More >>
Voters approved a proposition for the school district to buy new buses, but rejected a funding plan for new buildings.More >>
