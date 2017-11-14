Police: Child stuck with meth syringe at Ardmore shop - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police: Child stuck with meth syringe at Ardmore shop

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
ARDMORE, Okla. -- Police are investigating how a small child could have been stuck by a syringe in a public place.

That syringe -- now confirmed to have contained methamphetamine -- was at a retail store in Ardmore.

Police said the four-year-old boy was playing in the store when his mother heard him yell, and saw boxes falling.

The boy said he had a scratch, and began acting strangely. He told his mother about the syringe, which she found, and called for an ambulance.

"Who the syringe belonged to, we do not know," said Assistant Chief Kevin Norris. "All we know was it was left there at the scene, and the child unfortunately stuck themselves."

Police said the child was taken to the emergency room for testing.

