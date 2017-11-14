Trial set for ex-Tishomingo teacher charged with lewd acts

Former Tishomingo teacher Shelley Jo Duncan arrives for a hearing on Tuesday. (KTEN)

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- A former Tishomingo teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old boy returned to court on Tuesday morning.

Shelley Jo Duncan, 49, smiled and waved to reporters as she arrived for a preliminary hearing in the case.

The judge ordered the public to leave the courtroom. About 10 minutes later, the hearing ended, and no one would comment.

Court documents show Duncan waived her right to a preliminary hearing, which means the case will go to trial.

That is now scheduled for December 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Duncan was a teacher and a cheer coach at the Tishomingo Alternative School when she was arrested in September 2016. According to an affidavit, the boy's mother went to police after becoming suspicious.

The boy told investigators that the two had kissed "numerous times" and that she talked about having sex with him.

Duncan remains free on $20,000 bond.