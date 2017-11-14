Elderly pedestrian dies in Durant crash

A man was struck and killed outside the Choctaw Casino in Durant. (KTEN)

DURANT, Okla. -- An elderly pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Monday night outside the Choctaw Casino in Durant.

Police said 84-year-old Bobby Burrow was visiting the casino with his wife when he wandered outside and into the southbound lanes of U.S. 75, where he was hit by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members said Burrow suffered from dementia.

Police said the driver of the vehicle will not face charges.