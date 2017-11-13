Tom Bean postpones decision on Council vacancy

The Tom Bean City Council still has an empty seat. (KTEN)

TOM BEAN, Texas -- The Tom Bean City Council has delayed a decision on filling a vacant seat.

The Council had been expected to appoint a new member on Monday night, filling the seat formerly held by Ben Vincent.

But Mayor Sherry Howard said they voted to keep that chair empty for the time being.

"Right now we are just rockin' and rollin' and we haven't hit a bump, so we're just going to stay as is right now," she said.

Vincent resigned in August following two widely publicized incidents.

In the first, he was pulled over by Whitewright police on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The officer did not arrest Vincent, but let him call a family member for a ride home.

Days later, he was arrested in Tom Bean after crashing head-on into a pickup truck owned by the school district.

Vincent was charged with intoxication assault, and was released on bond the following day.

He cited health issues for his resignation from the Tom Bean City Council, where he had served for more than ten years.

The Grayson County District Attorney's office is still reviewing Vincent's case.