Brittany Breeding is a KTEN News reporter.

The University of Central Arkansas graduate has a wide range of television news experience as an anchor, reporter and producer at News 6 in Conway, Arkansas; as a digital content producer at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas; and as an intern at both KARK/Fox 16 and KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas.

In college, she majored in journalism, with a double emphasis in print and broadcast. Brittany was also the feature twirler for the UCA Marching Band.

Honors include the Will Counts Journalism Scholarship and participation in the Arkansas Governor's School.

Do you have a story that needs to be told? Get in touch with Brittany at bbreeding@kten.com, follow her on Twitter @brittanyKTEN, and like her on Facebook.