UIL Bi-District Football Matchups Announced

The UIL Bi-District playoff matchups have been announced. Here's the upcoming week's schedule and locations.

THURSDAY

Class 3A Division I Region II

Pottsboro (6-4) vs. Kemp (9-1), 7:30 p.m. at Forney Class

3A Division II Region II

Gunter (10-0) vs. Henrietta (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at Denton High

Class 2A Division I Region II

Bells (8-2) vs. Windthorst (5-5), 7 p.m. at Bowie

Collinsville (6-4) vs. Seymour (9-1), 7 p.m. at Bridgeport

FRIDAY

Class 5A Division I Region I

Sherman (5-5) vs. V.R. Eaton (5-5), 7:30 p.m. at Flower Mound

Class 5A Division II Region I

Denison (8-2) vs. Saginaw Boswell (9-1), 7 p.m. at North Texas

Class 3A Division I Region II

Whitesboro (7-3) vs Maypearl (7-3), 7:30 p.m. at Frisco’s Memorial Stadium

Van Alstyne (8-2) vs Sunnyvale (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at Princeton

Class 3A Division II Region II

S&S (6-4) vs. Jacksboro (9-1), 7:30 p.m. at Ponder

Class 1A Division I Region IV

Tioga (8-1) vs. High Island (7-2), 5 p.m. on Friday at Round Rock Multi-Purpose Complex