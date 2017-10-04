Kendall Pope joins the KTEN News team as a producer, responsible for assembling a wide variety of stories from multiple sources into a concise digest of the day's events.

Kendall graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Communications/Public Relations.

She has experience as a student news reporter at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and honed her skills as an intern at KTVK/KPHO in Phoenix.

Do you have a story idea or suggestion? Contact Kendall at kpope@kten.com.