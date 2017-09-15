Oklahoma governor formally calls special session for budget

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- As promised, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin is calling lawmakers to the state Capitol for a special legislative session to fill a $215 million state budget shortfall after the state Supreme Court overturned a $1.50 per pack fee on cigarettes.

Fallin issued an executive order Friday to convene a special session Sept. 25 to address the shortfall and develop what she called long-term solutions to make state government more efficient and fund a pay raise for public school teachers. Fallin notified lawmakers last week of plans to call the session.

“Urgent action is needed,” Fallin said in a written statement. “Lawmakers need to come together quickly to fill this fiscal year’s budget hole so our citizens can be assured they will receive necessary core services."

Fallin says she's also given lawmakers authority to clarify that the state's new 1.25 percent sales tax on vehicles doesn't extend to the trucking industry.

Senate Democratic Leader John Sparks says lawmakers should develop plans for recurring revenue during the session.

“We must deliver services that work for the people, and put people over politics,” Fallin said.

