Oklahoma governor formally calls special session for budget

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"It was just totally engulfed in flames," witness Dennis Eakle said. "We could see the cab at first, could not see the driver... and then immediately after that it exploded."More >>
"It was just totally engulfed in flames," witness Dennis Eakle said. "We could see the cab at first, could not see the driver... and then immediately after that it exploded."More >>
Crowds mean money for small businesses like The Taste on Main, which opened last spring in downtown Marietta.More >>
Crowds mean money for small businesses like The Taste on Main, which opened last spring in downtown Marietta.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin issued an executive order Friday to convene a special session Sept. 25 to address a $215 million state budget shortfall.More >>
Gov. Mary Fallin issued an executive order Friday to convene a special session Sept. 25 to address a $215 million state budget shortfall.More >>
AT&T said it would be unable to keep a September 20 date with consumers "as a result of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma,"More >>
AT&T said it would be unable to keep a September 20 date with consumers "as a result of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma,"More >>
Beginning Oct. 1, the Division of Child Support Services will charge a 3 percent fee up to a maximum of $10 per month.More >>
Beginning Oct. 1, the Division of Child Support Services will charge a 3 percent fee up to a maximum of $10 per month.More >>
The accident resulted in the shutdown of Highway 70 near Kingston for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning.More >>
The accident resulted in the shutdown of Highway 70 near Kingston for hours Thursday night and into Friday morning.More >>
KTEN's Teacher of the Month is Ella Burkhalter at Van Alstyne High School, whose enthusiasm as a biology teacher is reflected in her students.More >>
KTEN's Teacher of the Month is Ella Burkhalter at Van Alstyne High School, whose enthusiasm as a biology teacher is reflected in her students.More >>
A fuel tanker overturned and exploded on Highway 70 east of Kingston on Thursday evening. The driver was killed in the crash.More >>
A fuel tanker overturned and exploded on Highway 70 east of Kingston on Thursday evening. The driver was killed in the crash.More >>
"I am just looking for a way to connect back to my roots," freshman student Alexandria Fry said. "That's why I came to Austin College in Sherman."More >>
"I am just looking for a way to connect back to my roots," freshman student Alexandria Fry said. "That's why I came to Austin College in Sherman."More >>
The city tells us this is their biggest event of the year, and the best part is, it's free.More >>
The city tells us this is their biggest event of the year, and the best part is, it's free.More >>