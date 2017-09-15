Oklahoma to levy fee on many child support payments - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma to levy fee on many child support payments

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will begin collecting a fee from many people who receive child support payments in the state.

Beginning Oct. 1, DHS' Division of Child Support Services will charge a 3 percent fee up to a maximum of $10 per month on child support payments it collects.

DHS said Friday that the fee is expected to generate about $1 million this year and is needed to help balance the agency's fiscal year 2018 budget.

Those receiving child support payments and also receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, and those receiving SoonerCare will not be charged the new fee.

Call 800-522-2922 or visit the Oklahoma Department of Human Services online if you have any questions.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.