South Korea says North has fired another missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- South Korea's military says North Korea fired an unidentified missile from its capital Pyongyang in a continuation of weapons tests following its sixth and most powerful nuclear test to date on Sept. 3.

South Korea's military says North Korea launched the projectile from its capital Pyongyang. The missile flew over Japan before landing in the northern Pacific Ocean.

This is the second aggressive test-flight over the territory of the close U.S. ally in less than a month, and it followed the sixth and most powerful nuclear test by North Korea to date on Sept. 3.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that the missile traveled about 2,300 miles and was launched from Sunan, the site of Pyongyang's international airport.

That facility also was used to fire a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile that flew over northern Japan in what it declared a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. Pacific island territory of Guam and the start of more ballistic missile launches.

President Trump has previously warned North Korea against further provocative actions.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

There was no statement from the White House in the hour after the North Korean launch on Thursday. But a few hours earlier, President Trump told reporters that he has been reaching out to Chinese President Xi Jinping to put more pressure on Pyongyang.

"We are working on different things. I can't tell you, obviously, what I’m working on, but believe me, the people of this country will be very, very safe," the president said. "I think that a lot of effort is being put into this. We're looking at what’s going on. As we speak, we are literally at it right now, and you will be seeing what we’ll be doing."

South Korea's Defense Ministry says the country's military conducted a live-fire ballistic missile drill in response to the North's launch.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has scheduled a National Security Council meeting to discuss the launch.

KTEN contributed to this report

