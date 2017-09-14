Sherman hosts free arts festival on Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas -- The weather's looking great for the annual Autumn and Arts Fest in Sherman on Saturday.

(Well, it'll be a little warm, but the sun will be shining.)

The city tells us this is their biggest event of the year, and the best part is, it's free.

More than 100 vendors will be set up downtown and there will be an Art Walk along Mulberry Street all day.

Click image for full-size display

This year's event brings some new things to the mix, including Kid's Alley and a car show.

"Of course, there will be the old mainstays like the woodworking, and -- as you can see -- the art show here behind me," said Sherman city spokesman Nate Strauch. "There's really going to be something for the entire family."

The fun begins at 7 a.m. Saturday with a pancake breakfast at First United Methodist Church.