Oklahoma voters to decide on medical marijuana

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. -- Oklahoma could soon join 29 other states that have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes.

The chair of Carter County's Democratic Party, Kyle Lawson, said he played a role in getting enough signatures on the petition to create State Question 788. It would let doctors recommend medical marijuana to patients with certain conditions.

"Overall, what we are looking at doing here isn't anything like what Colorado is doing," Lawson said. "Colorado has legalized medical and recreational marijuana."

Critics of the measure say too many people will abuse the drug if legalized for medical use. But Phillip Bardwell said pot could have a place in helping with pain management.

"Well, I don't smoke, but a family member, she has junior arthritis in her knee, back and neck, and doctors have recommended it for her," Bardwell said. "It will help ease the pain on her."

If the measure passes, people 25 years and older who get a doctor's recommendation will be able to carry up to three ounces of marijuana and to keep eight ounces at their residence.

"Looking at prescription drugs, it is a solution to a problem and it also creates revenue, the same thing medical marijuana is going to do," Lawson said. "It's a solution to a problem, and it's going to create revenue."

State Question 788 will go to the voters next year, but the date for the referendum has not yet been set.