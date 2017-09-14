Pet of the Week

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Collinsville, on Highway 377, has the welcome mat out for Pioneer Day 2017 on Saturday, September 16. Attractions include live music, food, a bake sale, a fashion show, a parade and vendors. Visit collinsvilletxchamber.org for more information.More >>
Troopers said 33-year-old Darnell Taylor was swimming at the boat ramp area of Martin's Landing just before 7 p.m. when he went under for several minutes.More >>
Texoma first responders are doing their part to give back to charities that have given so much to the community.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have a sweet little orange tabby kitten. She's about seven weeks old. They say she loves people, is very playful and that she has three brothers that need homes as well. IfMore >>
Starting September 1, any school buses purchased must have three-point seat belts for all passengers.More >>
Someone stole the fuel from a storage tank behind the Ruiz Foods plant around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Madill police say they now have one of two suspects in custody in connection with an armed robbery on July 31.More >>
Investigators said Logan Crosby, 21, was texting when he pulled his truck out in front of a car with two adults and two children.More >>
For the first time in 20 years, voters said "yes" to a school bond issue in Silo, and a $19.9 million school bond issue was approved by Madill voters.More >>
"We'd really like to take this opportunity to give back to the community," said Jessica Wilkinson of the Paul Mitchell School.More >>
