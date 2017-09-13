Texas now requires seat belts in new school buses

DENISON, Texas -- A new Texas law will make school buses safer.

Starting September 1, any school buses purchased must have three-point seat belts for all passengers. Students in those new buses are required to use seat belts at all times.

"It is statistically known that a school bus is the safest means of transportation there is out there," said Randy Taylor, director of transportation for the Denison Independent School District. "But the seat belts being mandated and being mandated to be used on those 2018 buses that you purchase will just mean that much more safety for the kids."

Denison ISD has ordered two new buses with the safety belts; they should be in use within the next six months.

There is no requirement to retrofit the district's 42 existing school buses with seat belts, which can add up to $12,000 to the price tag of a new vehicle.

Victor Cronin, a Denison ISD bus driver, says the seat belts could make riding the bus more complicated for kids.

"I think it will be a little bit of trouble for them, because we get three kids in the seat," he said. "For them, it will be hard to get in and out. In case of an accident you have to tear off a lot of seat belts to get them out."

But Denison ISD is hoping that the safety harnesses will only make the students that much more secure while riding the to and from school.

"We always want the kids' safety to be first, so hopefully this keeps them more safe in case of an accident," Taylor said.