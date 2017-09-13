Madill armed holdup suspect arrested in Ada

MADILL, Okla. -- Madill police say they now have one of two suspects in custody in connection with an armed robbery on July 31.

Dramatic surveillance footage from the Love's Country Store on 1st Street showed two hooded and masked men forcing store clerk Jessica Bartosch to hand over cash and lottery tickets as they held a gun to her neck.

She was not injured.

Warrants issued last Friday named two Madill residents as suspects: Kamerun Sanders, 23, and Nichoe Rodriguez, 26.

Police spokesman Donny Raley said Sanders was arrested in Ada over the weekend, and is now jailed in Marshall County, charged with armed robbery and several other offenses. Investigators believe he is the one who held the clerk at gunpoint.

"It's a huge relief, and we want the public to understand that we did not take this case lightly," Raley said.

Rodriguez remains at large, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Madill police say anyone with information about his location can call the department at 580-795-2387.

"It's a very serious case that we were involved in from the very beginning," Raley said. "My hat's off to Sgt. Chris Smith; he took the lead investigator role on this and worked tirelessly day and night, plus working his own shift."