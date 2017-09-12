Election results: School bond issues win in Silo, Madill

Special elections were held across Oklahoma on Tuesday to decide on school bond issues and other municipal and county issues.

For the first time in 20 years, voters said "yes" to a school bond issue in Silo. By a 2-1 margin, voters approved a $10 million package to build a new elementary school and to update security features. Silo residents will see their property tax bills increase by 15 percent to pay for the upgrades.

Silo School Bond

798 - Yes

406 - No

A $19.9 million school bond issue was approved by Madill voters on Tuesday. The money will be used to build a new fine arts building with an auditorium and storm shelter.

Madill School Bond

553 - Yes

269 - No

Voters in Kingston, Thackerville, Allen and Latta also approved school bond issues, and a city charter question in Ardmore also succeeded.

Here are the complete but unofficial results from Tuesday's special elections across Oklahoma: