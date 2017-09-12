Ardmore school offers free haircuts for first responders

ARDMORE, Okla. -- For first responders in Ardmore who need their ears lowered or layers shaped up, the Paul Mitchell School has you covered.

All this week, in remembrance of September 11, aspiring cosmetologists will be offering haircuts at no charge.

Admissions leader Jessica Wilkinson said it's the least the school could do to show thanks for those who give so much.

"We'd really like to take this opportunity to give back to the community," she said, adding that those who qualify include "our first responders, fire department, police department, nurses... anybody who has been involved in a career path that was affected by that event."

Wilkinson said they had a good turnout on Monday, but she hopes even more will show up the rest of the week.

"We're definitely hoping it'll be a big thing," she said.

According to school staff, they're always trying to find ways to help people in need.

"Paul Mitchell, as a company, is huge on giving back to the community," Wilkinson said. "So every opportunity that we have, we just try to come up with some way to do that."

Next month, the school plans to raise money for ovarian and breast cancer awareness.

The Paul Mitchell School is located at 607 North Commerce Street in Ardmore. Call 580-226-6000 for more information.