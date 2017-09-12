Warrant: Van Alstyne sub sent 'harmful' photos to student - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Warrant: Van Alstyne sub sent 'harmful' photos to student

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
KTEN/Grayson County KTEN/Grayson County

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- A former Van Alstyne substitute teacher is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a minor.

According to a warrant, 36-year-old Kristen Jackson intentionally sent harmful material to an underage student in June. Jackson allegedly used Snapchat to share the photos.

Jackson was arrested Monday, then released on a $7,500 bond  in connection with the misdemeanor offense.

Van Alstyne Independent School District Superintendent David Brown posted this message to parents on Facebook late Tuesday afternoon:

We had a substitute teacher who has been accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a student. This summer, the Van Alstyne Police Department made us aware of this situation, and we immediately removed this person from our substitute eligibility list. The safety of our students is our number one priority. We will continue to take all steps to ensure that VAISD is a safe place for all students.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.