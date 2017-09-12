Warrant: Van Alstyne sub sent 'harmful' photos to student

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas -- A former Van Alstyne substitute teacher is accused of sending inappropriate pictures to a minor.

According to a warrant, 36-year-old Kristen Jackson intentionally sent harmful material to an underage student in June. Jackson allegedly used Snapchat to share the photos.

Jackson was arrested Monday, then released on a $7,500 bond in connection with the misdemeanor offense.

Van Alstyne Independent School District Superintendent David Brown posted this message to parents on Facebook late Tuesday afternoon: