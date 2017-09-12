Warrant: Van Alstyne sub sent 'harmful' photos to student

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
For the first time in 20 years, voters said "yes" to a school bond issue in Silo, and a $19.9 million school bond issue was approved by Madill voters.More >>
For the first time in 20 years, voters said "yes" to a school bond issue in Silo, and a $19.9 million school bond issue was approved by Madill voters.More >>
"We'd really like to take this opportunity to give back to the community," said Jessica Wilkinson of the Paul Mitchell School.More >>
"We'd really like to take this opportunity to give back to the community," said Jessica Wilkinson of the Paul Mitchell School.More >>
"We did the best we could with the records that we had," Mannsville Treasurer Shonda Barnes said.More >>
"We did the best we could with the records that we had," Mannsville Treasurer Shonda Barnes said.More >>
A warrant states that 36-year-old Kristen Jackson intentionally sent harmful material to an underage student in June.More >>
A warrant states that 36-year-old Kristen Jackson intentionally sent harmful material to an underage student in June.More >>
"I'm losing money, but feel good that I am doing something positive to help someone in need," Marcus Hubbard said.More >>
"I'm losing money, but feel good that I am doing something positive to help someone in need," Marcus Hubbard said.More >>
There was a heated exchange between some of the 60 citizens attending Monday's City Council meeting and their elected representatives.More >>
There was a heated exchange between some of the 60 citizens attending Monday's City Council meeting and their elected representatives.More >>
Online jail records show 40-year-old Republican state Sen. Bryce Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery.More >>
Online jail records show 40-year-old Republican state Sen. Bryce Marlatt was booked Tuesday morning on one felony count of sexual battery.More >>
Plano police Chief Gregory W. Rushin said that one of the two people hospitalized in the mass shooting on Sunday night has died.More >>
Plano police Chief Gregory W. Rushin said that one of the two people hospitalized in the mass shooting on Sunday night has died.More >>
"I've done this since Katrina," Kathy Plant said. "It's just kind of in my blood."More >>
"I've done this since Katrina," Kathy Plant said. "It's just kind of in my blood."More >>