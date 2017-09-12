In final act, Denison merchant donates inventory to storm victims

In final act, Denison merchant donates inventory to storm victim - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

DENISON, Texas -- After 69 years anchoring the corner of Main Street and Austin Avenue, Hubbard Furniture in downtown Denison officially closed its doors on Tuesday.

Marcus Hubbard worked at the family business for 54 of those years, and he decided on one final act to dispose of the inventory that remained after a closing sale.

More than three truckloads were donated to the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

"I'm losing money, but feel good that I am doing something positive to help someone in need," Hubbard said.

The Salvation Army arrived Tuesday morning to collect the merchandise valued at nearly $60,000.

"I'll have to come down here every morning just to see the building," Hubbard said with a laugh. "But I've enjoyed working down there."

