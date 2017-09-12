Mannsville residents have questions about audit

MANNSVILLE, Okla. -- There were some tense moments at the Mannsville City Council meeting on Monday evening.

The city asked the state auditor to review municipal financial records. The results showed that thousands of dollars may have been misused by town employees.

The Council's agenda included plans to hire a certified public accountant to review the books.

But the findings of the state auditor prompted a heated exchange between some of the 60 citizens attending the regular meeting and their elected representatives.

At one point, someone attending the meeting got physical with a former state representative.

The meeting was adjourned early, and the Council went into executive session.