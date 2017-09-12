Meteorologist Alana Cameron joins KTEN's First Alert Weather team with a clear vision.

"I am passionate about all things weather," Alana said, and she'll share that passion with Texoma after growing up in Canada.

Her interest in meteorology began at the age of three, when instead of watching morning cartoons, she was looking at the sky.

Alana has a Certificate in Meteorology from York University in Toronto and a degree in Physics and Atmospheric Science from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Now she'll be trading her ice skates for water skis as she delivers the weather to KTEN viewers (with temperatures in Fahrenheit, not Celsius!) on the air and online.

You can e-mail Alana at acameron@kten.com.