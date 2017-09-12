Apple unveils 10th anniversary iPhones

CUPERTINO, California -- Apple staged a big event Tuesday at which the tech giant is made several major product announcements, including the unveiling of three new iPhone models marking the tenth anniversary of the original.

The event began at noon CT, and is the first product launch at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's futuristic new circular headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook opened the event by paying tribute to his legendary predecessor and the venue's namesake.

"Steve was a genius," Cook said. "Steve's vision and passion live on here at Apple Park and everywhere at Apple. Today and always we honor him."



Apple CEO Tim Cook unveils the iPhone X. (Photo: Apple)

iPhone X

Cook revealed the long-rumored iPhone X (pronounced "ten") as the "biggest leap forward since the original iPhone," and as a product "that will set the path of tech for the next decade."

Apple executive Phil Schiller said the iPhone X experience is "more fluid, more intuitive," with a 5.8 inch edge-to-edge screen that omits the iconic "home" button and replaces it with a simple upward swipe of the Super Retina display.

Schiller also said the newest device uses FaceID to unlock the phone using a TrueDepth camera. "FaceID is the future of how to unlock our smartphones and protect our information," he said, explaining that the technology creates a mathematical model of the user's facial features.

But in a live demonstration, FaceID initially failed to work for Apple executive Craig Federighi, who did have success with subsequent unlocks.

Apple adapted the technology to create Animoji, enabling users to generate their own animated emoji -- essentially cartoons that can be created and sent as messages instantly.

Because the face of the phone is all screen, users will have to get accustomed to a "notch" at the top of the display needed to accommodate the selfie camera and other sensors that are normally part of the bezel.

The iPhone X, priced starting at $999, will be available to order on October 27. The first devices will be shipped on November 3.



Apple executive Phil Schiller introduces the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. (Apple)

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

"We have huge iPhone news for you today," Cook said, heralding the new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models.

"They improve on everything we love about iPhone," added Apple executive Phil Schiller. "The design is all new."

The phones are said to be made of "aerospace-grade aluminum" with steel-reinforced glass front and back. As usual, the latest models have improved cameras engineered to provide sharper photos in a variety of lighting conditions.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus feature the "highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone," Schiller promised.

They are also the first Apple phones to offer wireless charging as an option.

The iPhone 8 is priced starting at $699; the iPhone 8 Plus will begin at the $799 price point. Pre-orders begin on September 15, with availability starting on September 22.

Apple will continue to sell its older iPhone 7, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models with prices starting at $349.

Apple TV

Earlier, Apple introduced a new model of Apple TV that supports 4K resolution, more color fidelity, and faster hardware. Live sports and news will also be available to users.

Available September 22, the newest Apple TV model will be priced starting at $179.



The Apple Watch Series 3 is introduced. (Apple)

Apple Watch

"We have some great news about the future of Apple Watch," Cook said, boasting that it has become the No. 1 watch in the world with a 97 percent customer satisfaction rating.

The company announced Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity built in. Previous models required a connection with a nearby iPhone for full functionality. The new model -- which can also be used to play back streaming music -- will be available on September 19.

Enhanced software was revealed to provide current Apple Watch users with more complete heart rate and rhythm information.

Apple also said that an updated version of iOS 11 software, which powers the iPad and iPhone, will be released on September 19.