Apple to unveil 10th anniversary iPhone

CUPERTINO, California -- Apple will hold a big event Tuesday at which the tech giant is expected to make several major product announcements, including the unveiling of new iPhone models.

As is customary, Apple is mum on what will be revealed, but insiders are expecting to see three new iPhones ready for launch, including an iPhone X to mark the 10th anniversary of the iconic smartphone -- a model that could have a price tag of $1,000 or more.

The device is widely anticipated to forgo a physical "home" button and to incorporate new sensors that detect a user's face to unlock.

Apple is also expected to introduce a new 4K-capable Apple TV; an Apple Watch Series 3; new AirPod headphones; new augmented reality technology; and a release date for iOS 11, the software that runs the iPad and iPhone.

The event begins at noon CT, and will be the first product launch at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's new circular headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Come back to this page for live coverage of the Apple event.