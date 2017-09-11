Stolen SUV suspect nabbed after two-county pursuit

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Plano police Chief Gregory W. Rushin said that one of the two people hospitalized in the mass shooting on Sunday night has died.More >>
"I've done this since Katrina," Kathy Plant said. "It's just kind of in my blood."More >>
"When you talk about driving five-plus miles into oncoming traffic with potentially 140 mile-an-hour collisions, it's a very dangerous situation," Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Hayden Darst said.More >>
Sheriff Chris Bryant said the inmate, whose name was not released, was alone in his cell when he collapsed on Friday.More >>
"I wouldn't know how to describe it," said Zac Smith, who lives in the neighborhood were bones were found in an overgrown backyard. "It's strange."More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 36-year-old Michael Burton was traveling east when his pickup left the highway and then rolled on Sunday night.More >>
"You've got a resource, but you're miles apart," Bryan County rancher Will Grote said. "You have to bridge that gap and get those resources to the people in need."More >>
"We're real excited to bring in a nice, inviting, and well-lit place for adoptions to occur," Mayor David Plyler said.More >>
Last year's league rushing leader was already cleared to play in the opener against the New York Giants on Sunday night before the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.More >>
A report from the Oklahoma State Auditor's office shows money in this Johnston County community has been misused a number of times.More >>
