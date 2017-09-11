Oklahoma Prep Football AP Poll Week 3 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Oklahoma Prep Football AP Poll Week 3

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
KTEN KTEN

Oklahoma Prep Football Poll
By The Associated Press \ \
    
Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
    
Class 6A Division I
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Union (10)    (3-0)    50    1
    2. Owasso    (3-0)    40    2
    3. Mustang    (2-0)    23    T5
    4. Westmoore    (2-0)    18    4
    5. Norman North    (1-1)    5    3    
Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 4. Edmond Santa Fe 4. Jenks 4. Yukon 2.
    
Class 6A Division II
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Bixby (8)    (1-1)    45    1
    2. Booker T. Washington (1)    (2-1)    36    2
    3. Midwest City (1)    (1-1)    31    3
    4. Lawton    (1-1)    18    T4
    5. Muskogee    (1-1)    15    T4    
Others receiving votes: Enid 3. Choctaw 1. Stillwater 1.
    
Class 5A
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Carl Albert (10)    (2-0)    100    1
    2. McGuinness    (2-0)    89    2
    3. Ardmore    (2-0)    80    4
    4. Lawton Mac    (1-1)    64    3
    5. Altus    (2-0)    56    7
    6. Shawnee    (2-0)    48    6
    7. Bishop Kelley    (1-1)    43    5
    8. Tahlequah    (2-0)    21    NR
    9. Noble    (2-0)    18    NR
    10. Del City    (1-1)    10    NR    
Others receiving votes: Coweta 9. Collinsville 4. Woodward 4. Guthrie 3. OKC Southeast 1.
    
Class 4A
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Wagoner (10)    (2-0)    100    1
    2. Heritage Hall    (2-0)    90    2
    3. Oologah    (2-0)    79    3
    4. Hilldale    (2-0)    71    4
    5. Cascia Hall    (1-1)    51    5
    6. Bethany    (2-0)    39    T6
    7. Broken Bow    (2-0)    30    T6
    8. Blanchard    (2-0)    24    10
    9. Metro Christian    (1-1)    19    NR
    10. Clinton    (1-2)    13    9    
Others receiving votes: Catoosa 12. Tuttle 11. Poteau 4. Newcastle 4. Fort Gibson 2. Weatherford 1.
    
Class 3A
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Jones (9)    (3-0)    99    1
    2. John Marshall (1)    (1-1)    84    2
    3. Berryhill    (2-0)    79    3
    4. Kingfisher    (3-0)    67    T4
    5. Sulphur    (3-0)    66    T4
    6. Stigler    (3-0)    53    7
    7. Plainview    (2-1)    37    9
    8. Cushing    (2-1)    19    6
    9. Sequoyah Tahlequah    (2-0)    14    NR
    10. Beggs    (2-1)    10    NR
    (tie) Seminole    (3-0)    10    NR    
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Christian 8. Keys (Park Hill) 1. Kellyville 1.Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Anadarko 1.
    
Class 2A
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Millwood (10)    (2-0)    100    1
    2. Victory Christian    (2-0)    85    3
    3. Holland Hall    (3-0)    82    4
    4. Washington    (3-0)    62    5
    (tie)Davis    (1-1)    62    2
    6. Christian Heritage Academy    (3-0)    53    7
    7. Luther    (3-0)    30    9
    8. Chisholm    (2-1)    27    8
    9. Coalgate    (3-0)    17    10
    10. Vian    (2-1)    15    6    
Others receiving votes: Haskell 6. Tonkawa 3. Hobart 2. Kingston 2. Adair 2. Panama 1. Perry 1.
    
Class 1A
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Afton (6)    (2-0)    96    2
    2. Wynnewood (4)    (1-1)    87    4
    3. Crescent    (3-0)    69    5
    4. Rejoice Christian School    (2-0)    62    6
    5. Talihina    (2-1)    59    1
    6. Morrison    (1-1)    39    3
    7. Minco    (2-1)    27    T7
    8. Hominy    (0-1)    23    T7
    9. Barnsdall    (3-0)    21    NR
    10. Oklahoma Christian Academy    (3-0)    16    NR    
Others receiving votes: Hulbert 12. Apache 9. Healdton 8. Texhoma 6. Cordell 5. Ringling 3. Pawnee 2. Pocola 2. Hollis 2. Hooker 1. Mangum 1.
    
Class B
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Shattuck (6)    (2-0)    44    1
    2. Davenport (2)    (2-0)    39    2
    3. Laverne (2)    (2-0)    35    3
    4. Depew    (2-0)    18    4
    5. Cyril    (2-0)    10    5    
Others receiving votes: Wetumka 3. Arkoma 1.
    
Class C
    School    Total    Points    Prv
    1. Pond Creek-Hunter (7)    (2-0)    46    1
    2. Tipton (2)    (2-1)    37    2
    3. Regent Prep    (2-0)    26    T3
    4. Sharon-Mutual (1)    (2-0)    25    T3
    5. Timberlake    (3-0)    5    NR
    (tie) Bluejacket    (3-0)    5    NR    
Others receiving votes: Southwest Covenant 4. Kremlin-Hillsdale 2.

