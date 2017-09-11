Oklahoma Prep Football AP Poll Week 3

Oklahoma Prep Football Poll

By The Associated Press \ \



Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.



Class 6A Division I

School Total Points Prv

1. Union (10) (3-0) 50 1

2. Owasso (3-0) 40 2

3. Mustang (2-0) 23 T5

4. Westmoore (2-0) 18 4

5. Norman North (1-1) 5 3

Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 4. Edmond Santa Fe 4. Jenks 4. Yukon 2.



Class 6A Division II

School Total Points Prv

1. Bixby (8) (1-1) 45 1

2. Booker T. Washington (1) (2-1) 36 2

3. Midwest City (1) (1-1) 31 3

4. Lawton (1-1) 18 T4

5. Muskogee (1-1) 15 T4

Others receiving votes: Enid 3. Choctaw 1. Stillwater 1.



Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Carl Albert (10) (2-0) 100 1

2. McGuinness (2-0) 89 2

3. Ardmore (2-0) 80 4

4. Lawton Mac (1-1) 64 3

5. Altus (2-0) 56 7

6. Shawnee (2-0) 48 6

7. Bishop Kelley (1-1) 43 5

8. Tahlequah (2-0) 21 NR

9. Noble (2-0) 18 NR

10. Del City (1-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Coweta 9. Collinsville 4. Woodward 4. Guthrie 3. OKC Southeast 1.



Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Wagoner (10) (2-0) 100 1

2. Heritage Hall (2-0) 90 2

3. Oologah (2-0) 79 3

4. Hilldale (2-0) 71 4

5. Cascia Hall (1-1) 51 5

6. Bethany (2-0) 39 T6

7. Broken Bow (2-0) 30 T6

8. Blanchard (2-0) 24 10

9. Metro Christian (1-1) 19 NR

10. Clinton (1-2) 13 9

Others receiving votes: Catoosa 12. Tuttle 11. Poteau 4. Newcastle 4. Fort Gibson 2. Weatherford 1.



Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Jones (9) (3-0) 99 1

2. John Marshall (1) (1-1) 84 2

3. Berryhill (2-0) 79 3

4. Kingfisher (3-0) 67 T4

5. Sulphur (3-0) 66 T4

6. Stigler (3-0) 53 7

7. Plainview (2-1) 37 9

8. Cushing (2-1) 19 6

9. Sequoyah Tahlequah (2-0) 14 NR

10. Beggs (2-1) 10 NR

(tie) Seminole (3-0) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Christian 8. Keys (Park Hill) 1. Kellyville 1.Sequoyah-Claremore 1. Anadarko 1.



Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Millwood (10) (2-0) 100 1

2. Victory Christian (2-0) 85 3

3. Holland Hall (3-0) 82 4

4. Washington (3-0) 62 5

(tie)Davis (1-1) 62 2

6. Christian Heritage Academy (3-0) 53 7

7. Luther (3-0) 30 9

8. Chisholm (2-1) 27 8

9. Coalgate (3-0) 17 10

10. Vian (2-1) 15 6

Others receiving votes: Haskell 6. Tonkawa 3. Hobart 2. Kingston 2. Adair 2. Panama 1. Perry 1.



Class 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Afton (6) (2-0) 96 2

2. Wynnewood (4) (1-1) 87 4

3. Crescent (3-0) 69 5

4. Rejoice Christian School (2-0) 62 6

5. Talihina (2-1) 59 1

6. Morrison (1-1) 39 3

7. Minco (2-1) 27 T7

8. Hominy (0-1) 23 T7

9. Barnsdall (3-0) 21 NR

10. Oklahoma Christian Academy (3-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Hulbert 12. Apache 9. Healdton 8. Texhoma 6. Cordell 5. Ringling 3. Pawnee 2. Pocola 2. Hollis 2. Hooker 1. Mangum 1.



Class B

School Total Points Prv

1. Shattuck (6) (2-0) 44 1

2. Davenport (2) (2-0) 39 2

3. Laverne (2) (2-0) 35 3

4. Depew (2-0) 18 4

5. Cyril (2-0) 10 5

Others receiving votes: Wetumka 3. Arkoma 1.



Class C

School Total Points Prv

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (7) (2-0) 46 1

2. Tipton (2) (2-1) 37 2

3. Regent Prep (2-0) 26 T3

4. Sharon-Mutual (1) (2-0) 25 T3

5. Timberlake (3-0) 5 NR

(tie) Bluejacket (3-0) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Southwest Covenant 4. Kremlin-Hillsdale 2.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

