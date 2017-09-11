Carter County inmate's death under investigation

ARDMORE, Okla. -- The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the circumstances of the death of a Carter County inmate at Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

Sheriff Chris Bryant said the man had been arrested Thursday for public intoxication. He was in custody for nearly 30 hours when he collapsed in his cell around noon on Friday.

Bryant said the inmate, whose name was not released, was alone in that cell.

"We immediately called SOAS, Southern Oklahoma Ambulance service," Bryant said. "They come and got him, took him to the Mercy emergency room here in Ardmore, and the E.R. physicians worked on him for a little while, and then, uh, they were unable to resuscitate him."

Now Bryant has asked the OSBI to conduct an outside investigation, and medical examiners will do a toxicology report. The jail said they do not believe foul play was involved in the inmate's death.