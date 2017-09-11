Gunter Returns to Number 1 in Latest Prep Football Poll

AP-FBH--Prep Poll-List

Texas AP high school football poll

The Associated Press



Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Allen (17) (2-0) 239 1

2. Converse Judson (4) (2-0) 207 3

3. Katy (2) (0-0) 204 2

4. DeSoto (2) (2-0) 187 4

5. Austin Westlake (2-0) 153 6

6. The Woodlands (0-0) 97 7

7. Lake Travis (1-1) 92 9

8. Galena Park North Shore (0-0) 77 8

9. Cibolo Steele (1-1) 51 5

10. Garland Sachse (2-0) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Mansfield 15. 12, Tyler 9. 13, Coppell 5. 13, Cedar Hill 5. 13, Waco Midway 5. 16, Fort Bend Ridge Point 3. 17, San Benito 2. 18, Klein Collins 1. 18, Longview 1. 18, Southlake Carroll 1. 18, Arlington Martin 1.



Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Aledo (14) (2-0) 236 2

2. Manvel (11) (0-0) 229 1

3. Temple (2-0) 192 3

4. Denton Ryan (2-0) 177 4

5. CC Calallen (2-0) 135 5

6. Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) 121 6

7. Dallas Highland Park (1-1) 77 7

8. College Station (1-1) 66 8

9. Richmond Foster (0-0) 52 9

10. Mansfield Legacy (2-0) 31 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Cedar Park 29. 12, Frisco Lone Star 13. 13, Angleton 7. 14, Lancaster 4. 15, Lubbock Coronado 3. 16, Dripping Springs 1. 16, N. Richland Hills 1. 16, Port Neches-Groves 1.



Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Carthage (24) (2-0) 247 1

2. Gilmer (1) (2-0) 205 2

3. West Orange-Stark (0-0) 180 3

4. Argyle (2-0) 172 4

5. Waco La Vega (2-0) 158 5

6. Cuero (1-0) 120 6

7. Kennedale (1-0) 108 8

8. Abilene Wylie (2-0) 84 9

9. Midlothian Heritage (2-0) 29 NR

10. Van (2-0) 28 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Celina 13. 12, China Spring 12. 13, Kilgore 8. 14, Sweetwater 6. 15, Wimberley 2. 15, Andrews 2. 17, Henderson 1.



Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Gunter (13) (2-0) 229 3

2. Hallettsville (3) (1-0) 183 4

3. Lexington (3) (2-0) 169 5

4. Wall (1) (2-0) 162 7

5. Newton (3) (2-0) 140 8

6. Cameron Yoe (2) (1-1) 119 1

7. Malakoff (2-0) 90 10

8. Brock (1-1) 86 2

9. East Bernard (1-0) 84 9

10. Canadian (2-0) 50 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Yoakum 27. 12, New London West Rusk 14. 13, Jefferson 12. 14, Sonora 8. 15, Lago Vista 1. 15, Big Sandy Harmony 1.



Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Refugio (16) (1-0) 237 1

2. Tenaha (4) (2-0) 214 2

3. Bremond (4) (2-0) 203 3

4. Mason (2-0) 159 5

5. Muenster (2-0) 139 6

6. Mart (1) (1-1) 109 7

7. Albany (2-0) 104 8

8. Abernathy (2-0) 79 9

9. Iraan (2-0) 46 10

10. Crawford (1-1) 40 4

Others receiving votes: 11, De Leon 19. 12, Centerville 6. 13, Groveton 4. 13, Anson 4. 15, Burton 3. 15, Shiner 3. 17, Wellington 2. 18, Stratford 1. 18, Joaquin 1. 18, Post 1. 18, Price Carlisle 1.





