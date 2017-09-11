Human remains discovered in Paris backyard - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Human remains discovered in Paris backyard

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
KTEN KTEN

PARIS, Texas -- Paris police continue to investigate the discovery of human bones on Saturday afternoon.

"I wouldn't know how to describe it," said Zac Smith. "It's strange."

Smith, who lives near the 2800 block of Graham Street, came home to an unusual sight.

"I don't know too much," he said. "I got home around 4 or 5 o'clock and there were cop cars down the street. They said they had found some human bones. I guess they're still finding stuff now."

Paris bones investigation
Investigators search for evidence in the overgrown yard of a home in Paris, Texas, where human remains were discovered. (KTEN)

Paris police said those human remains were discovered late Saturday afternoon.  Smith said they were found by a man mowing tall grass behind a vacant home.

"There hadn't been anyone in that house in a couple years; it's been growed up for a while, and I guess they just recently started cleaning the place up," Smith said. "I guess that's when they found the body or the bones."

Smith, who has lived on Graham street for six years, said it's usually a quiet neighborhood, and this investigation has shocked him and his fellow neighbors.

"It was a quite a surprise," he said. "I don't really like it."

Texas Rangers and the Paris Police Department are cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.